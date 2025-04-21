NCA Provides Chocolate And Candy For 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Confectioners Association issued the following statement on its participation in the 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll:

"We're proud to partner with the White House on the 2025 Easter Egg Roll and provide guests with a curated selection of classic American treats made by chocolate and candy companies. Chocolate and candy enhance special moments like Easter, and we are pleased to share these fun and unique confectionery products in support of this timeless tradition."

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND INFORMATION:



Chocolate and candy sweeten our memories and bring us closer to each other. To help consumers choose the right treat for special occasions like Easter, chocolate and candy companies are offering more variety in pack sizes and portion options than ever before – all while reminding consumers that candy is a treat and not a center-of-the-plate food. Learn more at AlwaysATreat .

American consumers have a unique mindset when they enjoy chocolate and candy that is not present when interacting with other foods. People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories and one teaspoon of added sugar per day, which includes special moments like Easter. More information about the White House Easter Egg Roll is available here .

Media contact: Carly Schildhaus, [email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED