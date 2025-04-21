Costa Rica Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025: Telecom Market In Costa Rica Offers New Opportunities Amid Changing Regulatory Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This annual report provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, opportunities, and regulatory trends up to 2029, covering fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments. Key growth is driven by mobile data and fixed broadband sectors, with mobile data revenues projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5%. Discover insights critical for shaping strategic growth in Costa Rica's telecom market.

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Costa Rica Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Costa Rica Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" presents a comprehensive analysis of the telecommunications market in Costa Rica, offering executive-level insights with forecasts up to 2029.

This annual publication delves into the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and demand evolution across fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments. The report also expertly reviews key regulatory trends that influence these sectors.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Costa Rica.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to National plan, fiber-backbone network, licensing etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



The total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Costa Rica will grow at a CAGR of 1.2%, during 2024-2029 period, driven by steady growth in mobile data and fixed broadband services segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, driven by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing mobile broadband subscriber base, projected growth in 5G connections and increasing mobile data ARPU over the forecast period. Fixed broadband service revenue will also increase at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, driven by growth in fiber-optic broadband services and ongoing fixed broadband network investments from operators and government-backed PNDT plan.

Company Coverage Includes:



ICE (kolbi)

Claro Costa Rica

Tigo Costa Rica

Cabletica

Sky Liberty Costa Rica



Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900