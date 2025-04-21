DPS Modern Indian School Felicitates 191 Students For Academic Achievements

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the 25th year of its luminous journey - an era etched with dreams, diligence, and distinction - DPS-Modern Indian School celebrated a legacy of achievement, radiating the hues of its Silver Spectrum.

As a part of this momentous celebration, 'Award Ceremony' was held on April 17, 2025 to recognise the academic excellence of students from Grades V to VII for the academic year 2024-25.

President of DPS-Modern Indian School Yasir Nainar in his address, emphasised the importance of combining academic rigor with strong values for everlasting success.

He informed stakeholders that the school is strengthening its inclusive approach by partnering with a company to support students with special needs., appreciated their overwhelming response to 'Space and Robotics Lab' and shared plans for a new school to meet the growing demand for quality education.

Principal Asna Nafees applauded the students' achievements and appreciated the dedication of teachers and parents. She emphasised the importance of balancing academics with well-being and encouraged parents to support holistic growth while guiding children to use technology wisely and ethically.