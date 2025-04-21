403
Democrats threaten Biden
(MENAFN) US Democrats are growing frustrated with former President Joe Biden’s return to the public stage, which they believe is complicating the party’s efforts to recover after the 2024 election losses, according to sources cited by The Hill. Biden made his first public appearance in months on April 15, delivering a speech that sharply criticized President Donald Trump, accusing him of causing significant harm through his cuts to federal programs and deepening divisions in the country.
Many party members reportedly feel that Biden's re-emergence at this time is poorly timed and risks overshadowing the Democratic Party’s attempts to rebuild. Michael LaRosa, former press secretary to First Lady Jill Biden, argued that Biden’s comments inadvertently benefited Trump, the White House, and conservative media, especially as the administration faces scrutiny over new tariff policies. LaRosa emphasized that Biden’s remarks might not resonate with the current mood within the party, where anger and indifference toward him remain prevalent.
Democratic strategists have expressed concerns that Biden's appearance and rhetoric come at a sensitive moment, with polls indicating that Americans are increasingly blaming Trump for economic issues. Biden's comments have also drawn criticism from conservatives, who argue that both his policies and the Democratic Party’s agenda have contributed to the divisions in American society. Polls earlier this year indicated that only 39% of Americans approved of Biden’s presidency, while 57% disapproved, placing him among the least popular US presidents in recent history.
