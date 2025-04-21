Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Launches Its 2024 Annual Report

- The Foundation relies entirely on its capabilities and the support of H E Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani in its charitable activities.

- The Foundation provided assistance worth over QR14m locally and more than QR7m internationally in 2024.

Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has issued its annual report for 2024.

The Foundation implemented charitable projects and initiatives locally and abroad at a cost of QR21,800,774 last year.

Local projects and activities accounted for the largest share of total spending, reflecting the great importance the Foundation places on programmes and initiatives and supporting civil organisations.

This is achieved by strengthening partnerships with public and private sector institutions and organizations, based on the Foundation's belief in the need to unify efforts across various sectors to keep pace with the development process witnessed by the country.

The report concluded that the Foundation's projects abroad have now reached a stage of reaping the fruits of their efforts, as these projects, particularly those in education and health, have contributed to improving the lives of many communities over the past years.

Development Initiatives:

In his opening remarks, included in the Foundation's annual report, H E Sheikh Jabor bin Yousef bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:“Through its development projects, Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has been able to leave a clear impact on the lives of many poor communities around the world since its establishment in 2001, over 23 years of self-funding and the support of H E Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani, the founding member.”

H E Sheikh Jabor bin Yousef bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors

He said the Foundation's vision 'Health and Education for a Better Life' has helped implementing development initiatives to support the aspirations of these groups towards a better life, by enabling them to possess the development tools they need, which are primarily based on the health and education sectors, and based on the Foundation's deep belief that a healthy and educated society is capable of advancement and construction.

Chairman of the Board of Directors said:“Over more than two decades, the Foundation has built hospitals and health centers, as well as schools and vocational institutes in the neediest areas.”

He said that the Foundation has also implemented housing projects and contributed to international efforts to support relief efforts, including shelter and food baskets, in numerous disaster zones around the world.

Managing Director of the Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Saeed Mudhkar Al-Hajri

Self-Financed:

Managing Director of the Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Saeed Mudhkar Al-Hajri emphasized in his statement in the annual report that the Foundation will continue its charitable and humanitarian giving, relying on its own resources and with the support of H E Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani, the founding member, in funding its projects implemented locally and abroad.

He said that this has given the Foundation added value, enhancing the value and magnitude of the achievements it has made over the past 24 years in fulfilling its vision of“Health and Education for a Better Life,” which reflects the nature of the efforts made and their significant impact in the health and education sectors at the local and international levels. The total value of this assistance has reached QR21,800,774.

Al-Hajri added that 2024 witnessed a significant focus on the local community, with charitable endeavors diversifying across a range of disciplines, from financial and in-kind assistance to support for civil organizations, to the health and education sectors.

He said that this is part of the Foundation's strategy to enhance its community presence and support efforts to keep pace with the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the country, and to strengthen the foundations of development and means of its sustainability.

Al-Hajri said that the total value of local aid last year reached QR14,563,056. He said that internationally, 2024 saw numerous projects implemented by the Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation over the past few years in countries around the world, including Morocco, Pakistan, Nepal, Jordan, and Palestine.

He said that these projects began to yield results, with the total value of aid provided abroad reaching QR7,237,718.

Local Projects:

The Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation places great importance on internal projects, as these projects top its priorities in terms of total spending over the past years.

This demonstrates the great importance the Foundation places on local programmes and initiatives and on supporting various civil society organizations and bodies, by strengthening partnerships with public and private sector institutions and bodies.

This stems from the Foundation's belief in the need to unify efforts across various sectors to keep pace with the development process the country is witnessing.

This assistance has diversified to cover the various needs of vulnerable groups within our society, primarily health and education, in addition to providing financial and in-kind assistance to several needy individuals and families. Through this monthly activity, the Foundation strengthens its community presence by supporting these groups within the country and bolstering their aspirations for a dignified and stable life.

The Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation also prides itself on its strong relationship with numerous educational and healthcare institutions, most notably Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Doha University of Science and Technology, and other leading educational institutions.

These institutions have contributed over the years to supporting the educational journey of hundreds of needy students at various levels.

On the healthcare front, the Foundation has forged a close relationship with Hamad Medical Corporation and other healthcare-related associations and institutions, contributing to the improvement of the health conditions of many patients.

Projects Abroad:

Over the years of charitable and humanitarian work, the Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has contributed to the construction of numerous important projects in the fields of health and education, as well as housing.

The year 2024 is considered the year of harvest. The Sharifa Hospital in the Kingdom of Morocco has a distinguished presence in the healthcare sector in the city of Marrakech.

The Hamad Bin Jassim Industrial Training Center, which opened in 2017 in the state of Maharashtra, India, with a capacity of 300 students annually, continues to provide services, contributing to changing the lives of many young people in the region who enroll in its various vocational programmes, preparing them for the labour market under the guidance of experienced trainers.

The Hamad Bin Jassim Center for Integrated Rehabilitation Care in the Gaza Strip, whose operations have been halted due to the current situation in the Strip, is considered a unique project due to its specialized services, which cater to people with multiple and permanent disabilities, including treatment, rehabilitation, and educational services.

On the educational level, the Mohammed Ahmed Al-Hail Training and Rehabilitation Center in the Republic of Nepal continues to receive enrollment in its vocational courses, which will contribute to improving the lives of many young people, enabling them to enter the labour market and raise their standard of living, due to the diversity of these courses, which include the fields of sewing, language teaching, nursing, and others.

Similarly, the Sheikh Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani Primary Health Care Center in Azraq Camp in Jordan has had a positive impact by providing a range of specialized and qualitative medical services.