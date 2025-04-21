Biosensors Global Market Report 2025: Electrochemical Biosensors Dominate With Over 70% Market Share In 2024
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|408
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$30.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$49.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories ACON Laboratories, Inc. AerBetic AgaMatrix, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Analog Devices, Inc. Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG AZUR Environmental Bayer AG bioM?rieux SA Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Biosensor BV Biosensors International Group Ltd. Broadcom Bruker Corp Cranfield Biotecnology Centre Cytiva Danaher Corporation Dexcom, Inc. DuPont Biosensor Materials Dynamic Biosensors GmbH EG & IC Sensors, Inc. Ercon, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG GlySens Incorporated Huawei Technologies Infineon Technologies AG Innovative Biosensors, Inc. i-SENS, Inc. Johnson & Johnson Koninklijke Philips N.V. LamdaGen Corp LifeScan, Inc. LifeSensors, Inc. Masimo Corp Medtronic Plc Molecular Devices Corp Molex LLC Nanowear, Inc. Nix Biosesnors, Inc. Nova Biomedical Panasonic Corp PerkinElmer, Inc. Pharmaco-Kinesis Corp Pinnacle Technologies, Inc. Polestar Technologies, Inc. QTL Biodetection LLC Robert Bosch GmbH Roche Diagnostics SD Biosensor, Inc. Siemens Healthineers AG Strategic Diagnostics Sysmex Corporation TaiDoc Technology Corp TDK Corp TE Connectivity Corporation Texas Instruments, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Trividia Health, Inc. Universal Biosensors, Inc. VitalConnect Withings SA World Precision Instruments, Inc. Zimmer & Peacock AS
