Creating Space For Value-Added Success With G-Mart At IFEX Philippines 2025

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of the most empowering strategies to emerge as a lucrative and widely utilized business practice in recent decades is private labeling. Born out of necessity–whether to cut overhead expenses, compete for lower pricing against more established brands, or as a convenient option for startups, today's businesses are fueled by drivers other than demand, profit, and scalability.

For the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), part of having a highly adaptive strategy for its export industry endeavors means valuing collaborations that are conducive to developmental growth and sustainability.

As the global market continues to embrace more versatility and innovation to appeal to bigger and more sophisticated demographics, CITEM is helping create the underpinnings for private labeling for the country's food and beverage MSMEs with the revitalized Grocer's Exchange Mart or G-Mart, a show feature of the upcoming 18th edition of IFEX Philippines featuring Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX) Exhibition and Conference, happening from May 22 to 24, 2025 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

Enhancing the capabilities of the food sector, among other export-oriented industries, CITEM's vision for IFEX Philippines is representative of the country's thrust toward economic circularity and food security. Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo believes in“creating accessible spaces for our food manufacturers and suppliers to grow partnerships in the private labeling sector will further the country's reputation as a trusted, highly marketable food sourcing destination for global trade.” She adds that G-Mart, which will also offer toll manufacturing and packing in the Philippines, will add discourse on the need for local companies to level up their product expertise, brand identity, and export readiness in the long run.

A recent market brief from the US Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA FAS) Manila projects the growth of the Philippine private label market to reach US$896M in 2025. Aside from major grocers having their own private labels, the continuous impact of online platforms to promote products has dramatically raised the power of the consumer voice in today's global food movement. Reflecting on this business reality, Executive Director Ocampo emphasized,“Consumers have democratized the industry, with more influence on what goes into our store shelves and how fast products reach them. So, there is no better time than now to take advantage of the growing market for private labels in food and beverages.“

Food trends noted in the USDA FAS Manila brief that hold strong potential for increased sales match those in G-Mart's lineup. Located at the G-Mart Lounge of IFEX Philippines, G-Mart will feature 22 elite exhibitors who will offer food products and services in different categories, from fruits and vegetables and functional food to ready-to-eat meals and snacks, and raw ingredients, to name a few. Among the manufacturers and retailers ready to engage with trade buyers of all types–from manufacturers, wholesalers, toll packers, grocers, and retailers are bacon snacks innovator Baken, biodynamic coconut farming practitioner Lionheart Farms, specialty chocolate maker SaBroso Tsokolate, and premium banana chips exporter Bahaghari Global Food Inc. who will banner the G-Mart showcase this year. All the G-Mart exhibitors have the expertise and capabilities to provide private labeling and toll packing, bringing with them years of food industry experience to offer the best solutions for trade buyer needs.

G-Mart will also open doors for participating exhibitors to diversify and expand their products' market reach with white labeling services, as such provides the opportunity to deliver the same product to multiple buyers. This, in turn, creates more product agility for trade buyers by meeting the changing demands of their consumers, allowing the faster delivery of products to the market without the added investment in product development and operational costs.

Experience G-Mart and other value-added products and services as CITEM presents the 18th edition of the biggest international food, beverage, and ingredients trade show in the country, IFEX Philippines 2025 featuring Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX) Exhibition and Conference. Visit ifexconnect and gov for other export industry news and updates. Buyers and visitors alike may also connect with us through our official Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn accounts.

About FOODPhilippines

FOODPhilippines is the banner program that promotes the country as a source of quality food products and ingredients in physical and/or digital trade shows and business-to-business platforms in priority markets around the world.

FOODPhilippines positions the country as an exporter of healthy, organic, natural, and specialty food products and services.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotion arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). CITEM advances the country's image as a premier sourcing destination for quality export products and services. It remains steadfast in setting the highest standards of creativity, excellence, and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, sustainability, electronics, and health information management services sectors. CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.

