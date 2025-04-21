Chill Out In Comfort As Temperatures Rise With LG's Dualcool Tropical Split Air Conditioners

MENAFN - AETOSWire) With summers becoming more intense, and weather forecasts predicting increasingly hotter temperatures across the region, LG Electronics (LG) is committed to providing households with efficient, smart, and convenient cooling solutions.Just as the need for reliable and energy-saving air conditioning becomes almost unbearable, LG comes to the fore and meets these burning challenges head-on, ensuring comfort and peace of mind for every home.LG's Tropical Split Air Conditioners are engineered to perform optimally in the region's demanding climate. Featuring the revolutionary Dual Inverter Compressor, they deliver exceptional energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption and lowering utility bills, while Dual Inverter technology also ensures faster cooling and a wider operating frequency, providing consistent comfort even during peak temperatures.But it's not just efficiency and whisper-quiet operation that helps LG Acs stand out. Integrated Smart Control via the LG ThinQ app allows users to remotely manage their comfort, adjusting settings and monitoring energy consumption from anywhere. Additionally, committed to sustainability, these units utilize eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, minimizing environmental impact with its lower global warming potential.The durable design of LG's Acs, too, make them built to withstand even the harshest conditions, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability, while advanced filtration systems work tirelessly to remove dust, allergens, and other airborne particles, providing cleaner and healthier air for a more comfortable living environment.Enhancing UAE and Qatari customer satisfaction even further, as well as those in Muscat, LG is also running an ongoing campaign that offers one-day repair service for any issues with installed standard room air conditioners (excluding B2B AC/CAC units; residential ACs only for Muscat) are resolved within 24-hours – quick and efficient. This commitment reflects LG's dedication to providing exceptional service and support to its customers.

