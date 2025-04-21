Parineeti Chopra Responds To Viral ‘Jiju’ Moment Featuring Hubby Raghav Chadha At IPL

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra delighted fans with her sweet reaction after husband Raghav Chadha was greeted with loud chants of“jiju” during a recent IPL match.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, continue to be fan favorites, and the endearing nickname shouted by the crowd at the recent IPL match sparked a wave of amusement online. On April 20, Raghav was spotted at the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, held in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Among the many videos and photos circulating online, one clip in particular stood out-capturing the AAP leader watching the game from the stands and enjoying the high-energy atmosphere.

Notably, Raghav acknowledged the enthusiastic crowd with a warm gesture, folding his hands and waving as fans eagerly recorded him on their phones. Their fondness for the couple was evident as they affectionately called out "jiju" (brother-in-law) upon seeing him.

Parineeti Chopra reshared the viral video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "You guys are the sweetest," followed by multiple laughter emojis.

Parineeti and Raghav were in a relationship for a while before tying the knot in a grand destination wedding in September 2023. The couple frequently captures hearts with their sweet displays of affection in public. Recently, Raghav jumped on a trending reel inspired by one of Parineeti's iconic lines from“Hasee Toh Phasee,” which had gone viral on social media.

“Everyone's vibing. I had FOMO," Chadha wrote in the caption alongside a series of their joyful pictures, creating a beautiful juxtaposition of their happiest moments.

On the work front, Parineeti is currently filming her upcoming Netflix project in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She has been actively sharing glimpses of her shoot experiences through photos and videos on her social media.

She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh.