MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) The Role of Advanced Sealing Technologies in Industrial Robotics

April 21, 2025 by Mark Allinson

As industrial robots evolve to meet the increasing demands of high-speed manufacturing, autonomous logistics, and precision assembly, the performance of critical components such as sealing solutions becomes more important than ever.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has developed advanced sealing technologies that directly enhance the efficiency, durability, and operational reliability of robots.

Through the use of innovative materials, advanced sealing geometries, and ingress protection solutions, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is setting new standards in robotic sealing solutions.

Engineering Excellence in Robotics

Industrial robots must withstand extreme mechanical stress, aggressive chemicals, and fluctuating temperatures while maintaining precision and reliability.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies delivers solutions that exceed conventional performance standards through material innovation, optimized seal geometries, and intelligent pressure management.

These innovations enable robot manufacturers to extend service intervals, improve performance under extreme operating conditions, and achieve greater overall system reliability.

High-Performance Elastomers for Extreme Conditions

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies' proprietary elastomers, including Fluoroprene® XP, Simriz® perfluoroelastomers, and other high-performance compounds, are designed to withstand aggressive chemicals, high temperatures, and continuous mechanical stress.

These materials provide superior resistance to degradation and ensure long service life in demanding robotic applications.

In high-stress environments, where traditional materials would suffer premature wear, these advanced elastomers maintain sealing integrity, reducing system failures and unplanned downtime.

Additionally, their excellent elasticity ensures consistent sealing performance even under dynamic robotic movements.

Low-Friction Seal Designs for Enhanced Efficiency

Robot efficiency is directly related to energy consumption and component longevity. The company has developed low-friction seal geometries that reduce resistance and heat generation within robotic joints and actuators.

Advanced nanostructured surface coatings further enhance wear resistance, allowing robots to operate with minimal energy loss while maintaining tight sealing performance.

Compared to conventional sealing solutions, these innovations reduce energy losses, lower power consumption, and improve system efficiency in high-speed automation systems.

Reduced friction also results in smoother robotic motion, improving precision in applications such as welding, material handling, and electronic component assembly.

Ingress Protection Seals for Robots (IPSR) for Harsh and Outdoor Environments

Reliable operation in industrial environments requires effective protection against dust, moisture, and aggressive media.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies' Ingress Protection Seals for Robots (IPSR) provide a high level of resistance to contaminants and comply with stringent IP protection classes.

These sealing solutions prevent premature wear and extend the life of robotic components exposed to harsh operating conditions.

IPSR solutions are specifically designed to maintain seal integrity under dynamic loads, providing optimal protection for robotic joints, actuators, and electronic housing.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor applications, IPSR solutions offer superior sealing against dust, water, and extreme temperatures.

They ensure continuous operation even in outdoor environments where exposure to rain, dirt, and fluctuating weather conditions can be challenging.

By protecting sensitive components from the environment, IPSR significantly extends the service life and reliability of industrial robots, making them well-suited for applications in agriculture, construction, and outdoor logistics.

Development and Service Expertise in Robotic Sealing Technologies

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies not only provides high-performance sealing solutions but also supports its customers with extensive development and service expertise.

The company collaborates closely with robot manufacturers to develop customized sealing solutions to meet specific operational requirements.

This includes advanced simulation and testing capabilities to validate seal performance under extreme conditions prior to deployment.

With in-depth material research and precision manufacturing, the company ensures that its seals meet the highest industry standards.

In addition, the company provides engineering consulting, predictive maintenance support, and continuous improvement programs to help customers optimize the longevity and efficiency of their robotic systems.

Shaping the Future of Robotic Sealing Technologies

As industrial automation advances, the demand for smarter, more resilient sealing solutions will continue to grow.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is investing in material science and engineering breakthroughs that are redefining the limits of robotic performance.

By integrating proprietary elastomers and friction-optimized designs, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is shaping the next generation of high-performance robotic sealing solutions – ensuring that industrial robots operate faster, longer, and more efficiently than ever before.

Ongoing research and collaboration with leading robot manufacturers enables the sealing experts to anticipate future industry needs and develop solutions that meet the evolving demands of next-generation robotics.