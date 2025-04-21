Qatardebate Centre Organises Youth Debate At UN In New York

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: QatarDebate Centre, a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, organised a high-level interactive youth debate for the second consecutive year at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

This came during the centre's participation in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum as part of its preparations to hold the Summit of the Future slated to convene in September 2025 under the auspices of the United Nations General Assembly.

The debate served as a platform to bolster the presence of Qatari youth in international forums and amplify their contribution to global debates. It centred on the impact of AI on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with the participation of a host of Qatari youth who deliberated on the foremost AI-associated challenges and opportunities, such as market justice, environmental impact, access to technology, and renewable energy.

The debate was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and H E Youth Yasser bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Jamal, Director of Programmes at QatarDebate Centre H E Abdulrahman Al Subaie, and Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Mohammed Al Nasr.

Meanwhile, QatarDebate Centre, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the launch of the Qatar Youth Delegates to the United Nations Programme, which intends to empower Qatari youth to represent the nation in global forums and contribute to crafting future policies.

In addition, the participants underscored the importance of bolstering the role of youth in discussing global issues, especially those related to AI and sustainable development. They pointed out that these initiatives contribute to advancing their skills in critical thinking and heralding them towards offering innovative solutions that serve the communities.