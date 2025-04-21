Qatar Attends Arab Forum For Sustainable Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Qatar participated in the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development (AFSD) 2025, held in Beirut under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), as part of regional preparations to follow up on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Qatar's delegation was led by H E Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

During a side event titled“Pathways to the World Summit on Sustainable Development,” she outlined Qatar's vision for the upcoming World Summit on Sustainable Development, which the country will host from November 4 to 6, 2025. She highlighted the concrete steps and preparations Qatar has undertaken at both national and international levels to ensure effective participation and meaningful outcomes, reaffirming the State's strong commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

She emphasised that Qatar views the World Summit on Sustainable Development as a vital platform for fostering global dialogue on social development issues and as an opportunity to enhance the effective engagement of all stakeholders, including civil society and the private sector.

She expressed Qatar's aspiration for the Summit to reflect global development priorities and reiterated the country's commitment to delivering a successful event.