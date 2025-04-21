115 More Afghans Freed From Pakistan Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 115 more Afghan citizens returned to their homeland on Monday after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

Citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak town, the ministry wrote on X the 115 Afghans, who spent one to three days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

On Sunday, about 175 Afghan refugees returned home after being released from Pakistani prisons. The process has been ongoing for several days now.

hz/mud