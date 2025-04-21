Fatty Liver 'Reversible' Via Adoption Of Healthy Lifestyle: JP Nadda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday said that fatty liver is not only preventable but also reversible if people adopt a healthy lifestyle and make better food choices.

Highlighting the importance of liver care, JP Nadda said that the liver is one of the most important organs in our body.

“It helps in digestion, detoxification, and storing energy. If it's not healthy, the entire body suffers,” Nadda said while speaking at the 'Liver Health Pledge Ceremony' in the national capital.

The Union Minister also warned that fatty liver increases the risk of serious health problems like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer.

Nadda stressed that simple changes in daily habits can go a long way in keeping the liver healthy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently urged everyone to cut down on oil usage in cooking by 10 per cent. This small step can help in preventing non-communicable diseases and improving liver health,” he added.

He also called on everyone to take a pledge to care for their liver, go for regular check-ups, and follow a healthy lifestyle.

This year's 'World Liver Day' theme, 'Food is Medicine,' focused on the deep connection between nutrition and liver health.

The Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), organised a special liver health camp for ministry officials and staff.

FSSAI also set up an exhibition that promoted millets and liver-friendly foods. The stall explained how millets -- rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients -- help in bile production, reduce inflammation, and support better digestion.

These benefits can prevent liver diseases like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

Other healthy foods showcased included cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, leafy greens, fatty fish, nuts, citrus fruits, and healthy fats such as olive oil -- all known for supporting liver health and detoxification.