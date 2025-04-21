Benq GV50 Ceiling Projector Elevates Your Movie Routine

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BenQ, internationally renowned innovator of digital lifestyle devices, today debuted GV50 smart laser projector, built with ultra-flexible projection angles and bedside audiovisual optimization to provide the most comfortable viewing experiences while lying down.

“For today's digital entertainment enthusiasts, GV50 offers the unique flexibility to stream high-quality content in cozy personalized spaces for the ultimate me-time,” said Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ Middle East.“Even first-time projector users can easily replace their TVs and indulge in laid-back movie nights at bedtime.”

As the new flagship, GV50 retains the 135° vertical projection flexibility of the popular GV ceiling projector series, along with comprehensive upgrades in brightness, light source, and onboard system capabilities. Featuring an even more flexible mechanical design and automatic screen correction, GV50 is designed specifically for bedside projection, offering unparalleled VIP-level comfort of lying down and watching movies.

What sets GV50 apart are purpose-driven features that enable the most comfortable viewing experiences in small bedrooms without hassle or sacrificing space. Class-leading 135° vertical and 360° horizontal projection angle range and two-stage tilt ceiling projection work in conjunction with digital zoom, 360-degree image rotation, and digital H/V lens shift to ensure luxurious viewing from any position, while Ceiling Cinema Sound Mode directs rich18-watt 2.1-channel audio downward to match bed height.

Designed to project 120” big-screen Full HD 1080p visuals from a bedside nightstand without taking up space on the bed, the GV50 also features Night Shift Mode to reduce eye strain and a soothing sleep timer.

Befitting BenQ's longstanding reputation as the leading projector authority, GV50 brings guaranteed audiovisual quality, superior service standards, and color reproduction expertise to the portable segment with BenQ CinematicColor and CinematicSound technologies, Rec. 709 color accuracy, HDR / HLG support, and 500 ANSI lumens of brightness from its laser light source.

Ready for all-in-one entertainment with the latest Google TV and licensed Netflix preloaded, as well as a respectable 22.4ms input lag for casual gaming, GV50 is equipped with USB-C data transmission, DisplayPort output, and power delivery for mobile devices and Nintendo Switch, in addition to 150 minutes of video playtime or 280 minutes of Bluetooth music playback from its integrated battery.

Combining omni-directional angle versatility, clever bedside projection, and automatic screen corrections, GV50 invites viewers to relax in bed and enjoy the most comfortable streaming experiences directly above them on the ceiling.

To learn more about BenQ GV50 and discover how to transform your bedroom into a personal cinema, please visit