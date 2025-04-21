DAAN Biotherapeutics And GC Cell Sign Exclusive Technology Transfer Agreement For Tumor Antigen-Specific Antibody Sequence To Advance CAR-T And CAR-NK Cell Therapies
The licensing deal includes an upfront payment, milestone payments tied to development and commercialization stages, and royalties based on future sales. Specific financial and contractual details remain confidential to safeguard proprietary technologies and business strategies. Both companies view this collaboration as a pivotal step toward the commercialization of cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors.
Byoung-Chul Cho, MD, the CEO of DAAN Biotherapeutics, stated, "We will continue to innovate our technologies to develop cancer treatments that will change the lives of patients."
