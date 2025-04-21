Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DAAN Biotherapeutics And GC Cell Sign Exclusive Technology Transfer Agreement For Tumor Antigen-Specific Antibody Sequence To Advance CAR-T And CAR-NK Cell Therapies

2025-04-21 03:46:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The antibody at the center of the agreement targets a tumor antigen that is highly overexpressed in major solid cancers, including lung and colorectal cancers, and this antigen has continually been used by several pharmaceutical companies in the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The antibody provided by DAAN Biotherapeutics offers enhanced specificity compared to existing antibodies, allowing itself to be positioned as a promising candidate for cell therapies. This increased precision is expected to significantly reduce side effects while improving therapeutic outcomes, making it a more effective option than existing treatments. The combination of GC Cell's advanced CAR cell-therapy technology and DAAN Biotherapeutics' antibody technology is expected to significantly enhance the effectiveness of CAR cell therapies.

The licensing deal includes an upfront payment, milestone payments tied to development and commercialization stages, and royalties based on future sales. Specific financial and contractual details remain confidential to safeguard proprietary technologies and business strategies. Both companies view this collaboration as a pivotal step toward the commercialization of cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors.

Byoung-Chul Cho, MD, the CEO of DAAN Biotherapeutics, stated, "We will continue to innovate our technologies to develop cancer treatments that will change the lives of patients."

