China denies Ukrainian arms allegation
(MENAFN) China has rejected Ukrainian accusations that it has been secretly supplying weapons to Russia, calling the claims "groundless" and labeling them as "political manipulation." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Friday that Beijing has never provided lethal weapons to any party involved in the Ukraine conflict and that it strictly controls its dual-use exports.
Lin reiterated that China advocates for a peaceful resolution through ceasefire and negotiations between Kiev and Moscow. His comments came in response to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's statement on Thursday, in which he claimed to have received "important, not so pleasant information" suggesting that China was supplying weapons to Russia. Zelensky mentioned that Ukrainian intelligence had provided information on artillery and gunpowder, and he accused China of manufacturing certain weapons on Russian soil, promising to reveal further details soon.
Earlier, Zelensky’s government summoned China’s chargé d'affaires after announcing the capture of two Chinese nationals allegedly fighting for Russia. Zelensky also claimed that a significant number of Chinese citizens were involved in the Russian military. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga argued that this development raised questions about China’s commitment to peace.
In response, China’s Lin Jian rejected these allegations, emphasizing that Beijing consistently advises its citizens not to engage in foreign conflicts. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also supported China’s stance, asserting that Beijing has maintained a neutral and balanced position throughout the conflict. Beijing has continued to deny U.S. accusations that its trade with Russia is contributing to Moscow’s military efforts.
