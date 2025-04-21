Trump expresses dissatisfaction with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s handling of the ongoing conflict with Russia, stating at a Thursday press conference that he is “not happy” with the situation.Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House, Trump was asked whether he blames Zelensky for the war. He clarified, “I don’t hold Zelensky responsible, but I’m not exactly thrilled with the fact that the war started. So I’m not happy with him. And I’m not happy with anybody involved.”Trump acknowledged Russia’s military advantage over Ukraine and implied that entering the conflict was unwise. “If you’re smart, you don’t get involved in wars… I’m not blaming him, but I wouldn’t say he’s done the greatest job. I’m not a big fan,” he added.The president reiterated his claim that the war would not have occurred had he been in office, and placed the blame on his predecessor, Joe Biden.While Trump has criticized Russia on certain occasions, he has frequently accused Zelensky of missing opportunities for peace with Moscow. On Monday, he commented, “You don’t start a war with someone 20 times your size and expect others to hand you missiles.”Tensions between Trump and Zelensky have intensified. In a February White House meeting, Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for U.S. assistance and warned that his actions risk escalating into a global conflict.Trump has stated that his administration is working to negotiate a ceasefire and finalize a deal involving access to Ukraine’s mineral resources. However, he has declined to offer firm security assurances to Kiev.Responding to Zelensky’s criticism that the Trump administration is spreading Russian narratives, Vice President Vance called the allegations “absurd” earlier this week.

