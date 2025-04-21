Hair Perfume Market Trends, Growth & Share Analysis By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global hair perfume market comprises the beauty and personal care sector devoted to fragranced products uniquely formulated for use on hair. Unlike conventional body scents, hair perfumes are typically alcohol-free or include nourishing components to avoid dryness or damage. These items offer dual benefits-masking undesirable odors and delivering fragrance while occasionally offering conditioning or UV protection.

Growth in the global hair perfume market is supported by increasing consumer preference for upscale grooming products, social media influence, and expansion in personal care routines. The market is further shaped by changing consumer behavior and broader trends in grooming and appearance, growing image consciousness, the role of social platforms, and product innovation. Modern consumers focus more on presenting well-groomed appearances in social and professional settings.

Market Dynamics Rising awareness of hair care drives market growth

A heightened awareness of holistic beauty and scalp health is a primary growth driver in the hair perfume market. These products are increasingly seen as fragrance items and multifunctional hair-enhancing solutions. Many are formulated with vitamin E, keratin, and argan oil, helping neutralize odors and offering hydration, frizz control, and UV shielding. Consumers now favor scent and care products, including pollution protection, styling support, and scalp comfort. This trend is powerful among urban users exposed to smog and frequent styling.

In March 2024, IFF's VP of Global Beauty Care, Christian Fontanive, observed that 25% of shoppers view fragrance as the top priority in haircare, highlighting a rising preference for fragrant, practical solutions.

Salons are also increasingly promoting hair perfumes as part of post-care treatments, enhancing their appeal and increasing consumer usage and market demand.

Social media and celebrity influence

Social media has revolutionized the beauty sector, catapulting hair perfumes into the spotlight through digital storytelling and influencer advocacy. Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are powerful drivers, as influencers, stylists, and celebrities share haircare routines that feature premium hair perfumes. Trendy tutorials and product reviews heighten visibility, while partnerships with digital creators build brand credibility and reach.

According to the 2024 Cosmetify Hair Care Report, influencers like Chris Appleton and premium brands such as Kérastase significantly influence consumer interest, especially for niche items like hair fragrances.

Collaborations with social influencers create limited-edition buzz, spark immediate purchases, and resonate strongly with younger demographics. As grooming becomes a core expression of individuality, hair perfumes are now integral to daily beauty rituals-a shift largely driven by social media's reach and aspirational culture.

Regional Analysis

North America captured the highest share of the global hair perfume market, led by strong consumer demand in the U.S. for multifunctional products combining scent and haircare properties like anti-frizz, hydration, and UV defense. A growing inclination toward organic, clean-label products has also boosted regional growth, with brands introducing eco-conscious, cruelty-free formulations. Moreover, North America's advanced e-commerce landscape has streamlined digital purchases and supported engagement through influencer campaigns, digital marketing, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Key Highlights



The global hair perfume market size was valued at USD 0.43 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 0.47 billion in 2025 to USD 0.86 billion in 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Product, the market is bifurcated into Floral, Fruity, Woody, Oriental, and Others. Floral segment holds the largest market share.

By application, the market is bifurcated into Men and women. Hair perfumes' revenue share for women was approximately 31.43%, the leading market share.

By Distribution Channel, the market is bifurcated into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for approximately 37.3% of the total sales. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

GisouGCL International, Inc.ByredoDIORDefineMeDiptyqueOMR BeautyFast Ventures srlTOCCANEQIChanelORIBEPercy & Reed Recent Developments



In February 2025, NEQI introduced a hair perfume spray that combines effective haircare with fresh scents, catering to consumers seeking multifunctional beauty products. ​ In November 2024, OMR Beauty, founded by Omar Rudberg, released the Occasions collection, featuring three unisex perfume oils named Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner. These products offer consumers versatile fragrance options for different times of the day.

Segmentation

By ProductFloralFruityWoodyOrientalOthersBy ApplicationMenWomenBy Distribution ChannelHypermarkets & SupermarketsConvenience StoresSpecialty StoresOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa