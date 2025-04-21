Qatar Airways To Debut Next-Generation Business Class

Dhaka: Qatar Airways is set to redefine luxury air travel once again with the unveiling of its latest Business Class innovation, the Qsuite Next Gen, at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

Running from 28 April to 1 May 2025, the prestigious travel and tourism exhibition will offer visitors and industry professionals an exclusive first look at the next generation of the airline's award-winning, patented Qsuite.

Building on the legacy of its globally acclaimed Qsuite, the Qsuite Next Gen introduces enhanced comfort, cutting-edge technology, and refined design, reaffirming Qatar Airways' position at the forefront of premium travel.

The reveal at ATM 2025 underscores the airline's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence, offering a glimpse into the future of Business Class travel.

The airline is again setting the industry's benchmark for travel innovation and business class experiences through the design of Qsuite Next Gen that features fully customisable Quad Suites creating the largest social space in the sky for groups of four and window aisle Companion Suites.

All suites have 4K OLED manoeuvrable in-flight entertainment screens that can be moved to connect the spacious and private suites.

From ambient lighting to privacy controls to the 'Make My Bed' button for the 5-star Qatar Airways turn-down service; ATM visitors are invited to interact with Qsuite Next Gen's vast range of customisation options that create an unparalleled experience.

Both the Quad and Companion Suites further boast increased dining space and taller digitally controlled privacy dividers, a testament to the airline's consideration of passenger comfort in the skies.

With this year's ATM theme,“Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”, Qatar Airways will spotlight its continued investment in technology, and customer experience, reinforcing its position as a global aviation leader.

