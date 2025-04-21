Temple Vandalised; Canadian MP Calls It Chilling Reminder Of Growing Influence Of Khalistani Extremism

MENAFN - IANS) Toronto, April 21 (IANS) Following the recent vandalism of a Gurudwara in Vancouver, British Columbia, another disturbing incident has surfaced targeting the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Surrey.

The temple was defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in what is now the third reported act of vandalism at the same site.

A Canada-based journalist visited the temple following the act of vandalism and shared a video of the Lakshmi Mandir in Surrey that was vandalised last night by Khalistanis.

"This is the third time it has been vandalised. I spoke to the management and devotees and they do not feel like the police or the political establishment cares at all,” said the journalist.

The act took place at around 3 a.m., when two individuals spray-painted pro-Khalistan slogans on the temple walls and removed a security camera.

Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya, also addressed the incident strongly, in a post on X.

He stated,“The attacks on Hindu temples that began several years ago continue unabated today - this latest graffiti on the Hindu temple is yet another chilling reminder of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism.”

Arya warned of a larger, coordinated effort behind such acts:“Well-organised, well-funded, and backed by significant political clout, Khalistani elements are brazenly asserting their dominance and successfully silencing Hindu voices across Canada.”

He also referenced the recent targeting of the Khalsa Diwan Society's Ross Street Gurdwara in Vancouver, which was defaced with slogans like“Khalistan Zindabad.”

The Gurdwara management condemned the actions, calling them part of an "ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seek to instil fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community."

Calling for urgent action, Arya concluded:“It is time for the Hindu Canadians jointly with vast majority of our Sikh-Canadian brothers and sisters to rise with urgency and demand immediate, decisive action from authorities at all levels of government. Silence is no longer an option.”

These incidents have reignited debates around public safety, religious tolerance, and the growing challenge posed by extremist factions in Canadian society.

Federal authorities are urged to take meaningful steps to protect places of worship and uphold communal harmony.