Oman's Mediation Of US-Iran Talks Garners Praise, Cautious Optimism, Doubts
Report by Nasser Al-Ajmi
MUSCAT, April 21 (KUNA) -- Oman's mediation of the current talks to resolve the Tehran nuclear file between the US and Iran has garnered much praise; however, a sense of cautions optimism and sometimes doubt remains.
While Oman played a neutral role in the whole mediation process, a looming sense of dread persists as the Israeli occupation had expressed on numerous occasion an insidious desire to launch an assault on Iran's nuclear facilities on the pretense of neutralizing the latter party's military nuclear capabilities. The current talks put that dangerous attempt to bed.
Some countries in the region also expressed fears that Iran's development of offensive nuclear capabilities will also have a dire effect on the Middle East.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow's fears of complicating the nuclear negotiations with some external issues that had nothing to do with the matter at hand.
Many countries had praised the role Muscat was playing in the negotiations with wishes of resolving the issue of Tehran's nuclear file diplomatically seemed as an obvious step to bring on peace and stability to the region.
However, prior to the meetings between Iranian and American officials in Muscat, the US sanctioned on April 9 five entities and one individual from Iran for what perceived as support to Tehran's nuclear program.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said recently that the Iranian regime's reckless effort to own nuclear weapons was still a threat for the United States, the region, and global security, affirming that Washington would continue to use all of its authority to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Numerous of Omani media outlets reflected the Sultanate's keenness on holding several rounds of negotiations between Washington and Tehran to bring upon positive results for both sides and the international community.
The first round of "indirect" talks began in Muscat on April 12 with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff meeting.
The second round took off in the Omani embassy in Rome, Italy, on April 19 with four hours of "constructive" dialogue.
The third round is scheduled on April 26 in Muscat with technical and experts meetings to be held next Wednesday.
Iran is seeking to lift economic sanctions and decreasing international pressure all in while keeping its nuclear program peaceful as the US is demanding from Tehran to halt uranium enrichment completely or face military consequences if no agreement was reached within 60 days.
In March 2023, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had reached agreement to allow the agency's inspectors to increase their activities of monitoring the nature of the Iranian nuclear file.
IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi voiced supported to the current negotiations, calling for increasing chances for an agreement on the issue.
Speaking to the press after meeting with Mohammad Eslami, Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Grossi said the process of talks between the two sides would not be easy; however, there was a desire for peace and success.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group as well as the European Union.
The agreement enabled Iran to continue to pursue nuclear technology in a limited capacity.
In 2018, during President Donald Trump first term, the US withdrew from the agreement, citing a variety to reasons including a poorly negotiated deal as President Trump puts it. (end)
