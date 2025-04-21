Qatar, Uzbekistan Discuss Cooperation In Religious Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim met a number of Uzbek officials during his visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Minister met Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan and Director of the National Agency for Social Protection H E Mansurbek Olloyorov. The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in areas of social welfare related to Islamic work, as well as mechanisms for exchanging institutional expertise to contribute to the development of joint social initiatives.

He also met Chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs of Uzbekistan Sodiq Toshboev, and leaders of the Muslim Administration of Uzbekistan. The meetings addressed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of religious affairs, including scientific and advocacy programmes, the exchange of expertise in religious training and rehabilitation, and support for efforts to spread the culture of moderation and balance.

The two sides emphasised the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation in all that serves the causes of the Islamic world and enhancing the role of religious institutions in consolidating noble human values. This visit embodies the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' commitment to strengthening ties with brotherly and friendly countries and expanding areas of strategic cooperation, in a way that serves tolerant Islamic values ​​and enhances the role of religious institutions in serving communities.