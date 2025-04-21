Global Times: Translators' Voices: China's Diplomatic Philosophy Paves 'Road Of Hope' For People Of Two Nations, Says Former Advisor To Cambodian Senate

BEIJING, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "At present, China's relations with its neighboring countries are at their best in modern times, and are also entering a critical phase of deep linkage between the regional landscape and the world changes" - the recent Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries held in Beijing made such a profound judgment. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from April 14 to 18, highlighting the guiding role of head-of-state diplomacy in neighborhood relations. In the first volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, President Xi emphasized that China's basic policy of diplomacy with neighboring countries is characterized by "amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness."

In the third installment of the "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" series, the Global Times continues to invite Chinese and international scholars, translators of the work, practitioners of its concepts, and overseas readers to share their insights, understandings and reflections on the ideas of China's neighborhood diplomacy, which emphasizes amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, China's advocacy for building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries as well as its vision of creating a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home.

In the third installment of "Translator's Voices" column comprised of interviews with translators of the book series from various countries, GT reporter Hu Yuwei talked to Dr Chea Munyrith (Chea), president of the Cambodian Chinese Evolution Researcher Association and the former advisor to Cambodia's Senate, who shared how China's diplomatic philosophy inspires him to convey President Xi's wisdom to the Cambodian people.

GT: Thank you for accepting the interview with the Global Times on decoding the book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China. In a previous interview, you mentioned that you first read the book in a library in Beijing in 2014. Could you still recall the moment? What inspired you to translate the book?

Chea: In December 2014, as the Cambodian Director of the Confucius Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, I attended the Confucius Institute Annual Conference in Beijing. During that time, I came across the English version of the book. One article titled "Work Together to Build the Silk Road Economic Belt" deeply impressed me. The article states, "We should expand regional cooperation with a more open mind and broader vision, and achieve joint progress." Through the article, I understand that China is a major power which has always stood with developing countries. This becomes a driving force for my motivation to translate this great book and share the Chinese leader's wisdom with the Cambodian people.

Therefore, upon returning home, I immediately recommended this book to the office of the Cabinet of Cambodia. The Royal Academy of Cambodia also attached great importance to it by establishing a translation working committee for the translation and promotion of the book in Khmer. I was fortunate to be involved in this effort.

GT: You have served as the Cambodian Director of the Confucius Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia for eight years and are a well-known China expert. You once described the book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China as "a golden key to understanding China's development." How do you interpret the "Oriental Wisdom" embedded in China's neighborhood diplomacy? How is the wisdom manifested in China-Cambodian exchanges?

Chea: Peaceful diplomacy and opportunities for countries to stand shoulder to shoulder, standing on equality and win-win cooperation are the Chinese philosophy and the wisdom of President Xi.

I believe China's neighborhood diplomacy philosophy profoundly embodies the "Oriental Wisdom" of "harmonious coexistence." It is mainly reflected in three dimensions.

First is building a new form of international relations with the civilizational ethos of "being kind to your neighbor." China's diplomacy has always adhered to the principle of "forging friendship and partnership with our neighbors," which stems from the traditional worldview of "promoting harmony among all nations."

Second is deepening practical cooperation with the advocacy of "valuing both righteousness and interests in shaping international relations." In China-Cambodia cooperation, there are not only "hard connectivity" projects like the Chinese-invested Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, but also "soft connectivity" achievements in education, healthcare, and poverty reduction.

Third is guiding regional governance with the global sentiment of "a shared future. From the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism to the building of an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, China has consistently practiced the "Oriental Wisdom": if you yourself desire rank and standing, then help others to get rank and standing.

GT: President Xi pointed out in the first issue of the book series that "China's basic policy of diplomacy with neighboring countries is to treat them as friends and partners, to foster an amicable, secure, and prosperous neighboring environment. This policy is characterized by amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness." You said that you carefully deliberated over the phrase "amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness" during translation. How did you understand these four principles at the time? And how did you employ language to help Cambodian readers genuinely comprehend the wisdom behind China's diplomatic concept?

Chea: China's diplomacy adheres to building relations with neighboring countries based on amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness. Through translating the book series and reading Xi's important speeches, I have come to understand the meaning of these four words more clearly and translated them into Khmer to share with Cambodians.

Amity involves good-neighborly interactions, mutual support and assistance, and frequent reciprocal visits, and is informed by equality, cultural affinity, and empathy. China contributes to stronger ties, and enhances the appeal of Cambodia and our region as a whole and its impact on world affairs.

Sincerity is required in working with our neighbors. Both China and Cambodia, as well as the world as a whole need more friends and partners.

Mutual benefit is the foundation on which China cooperates with its neighbors. China helps strengthen networks for Cambodia and those who share common interests, and enables China and Cambodia, as well as China's other neighbors to benefit from each other as they pursue their development strategies.

Inclusiveness is indispensable to regional cooperation. Underpinned by the belief that the Asia-Pacific region is large enough to accommodate us all, it encourages open-mindedness as China works more proactively with the whole world toward shared goals.

To ensure translation quality, the Royal Academy of Cambodia specially established an expert review panel comprising eight senior sinologists to rigorously examine the translated text. The translation process lasted six months, with three months dedicated to translation and another three months to proofreading.

During this process, I felt particularly connected to Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu's famous quote that President Xi cited in the book: "Governing a big country is as delicate as frying a small fish." Cambodia has been profoundly influenced by Chinese philosophy and culture, particularly the teachings of Lao Tzu, Confucius, and Mencius. The literal meaning - that governing a nation is like frying a small fish in a pan - makes its profound wisdom immediately comprehensible to Cambodian readers.

GT: On the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, the "Bandung Spirit" characterized by "seeking common ground while reserving differences, solidarity, friendship, and cooperation" has once again sparked discussions. The concepts emphasized in the book, such as "mutual benefit" and "common development," hold even greater relevance today. How do you interpret President Xi's statement in the book that "we should advocate inclusiveness, stressing that there is enough room in the Asia-Pacific region for all countries to develop, and promoting regional cooperation with an open mind and enthusiasm"?

Chea: Seventy years ago, at the Bandung Conference, China encouraged countries, especially those in the Global South, to unite as a force against all forms of war, and instead work together, unite, cooperate, mutually win, and learn from each other.

The Chinese path to modernization has consistently demonstrated that development can be inclusive and non-confrontational.

In the face of current geopolitical challenges in the Asia-Pacific region, the global governance concept of "extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit" advocated by China carries particular practical significance. It's just like what President Xi put in the book: "No global problem can be solved by any one country alone. There must be global action, global response, and global cooperation."

GT: On the recent Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries, it stated that "at present, China's relations with its neighboring countries are at their best in modern times." Do you agree with this assessment, and why?

Chea: I do agree. President Xi is one of the most influential persons in this century, and this century can be called the Chinese century, the time when China has shown the world China's defense of the path that leads the world to common prosperity and win-win.

As China's "ironclad friend," Cambodia has gained tangible development benefits from its strategic alignment with China. In particular, the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries on deepening the construction of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era has provided direction for advancing bilateral relations to a higher level and has brought the relationship between the two countries to its best historical period.

I agree with the wisdom of Chinese President Xi, because through the study of Chinese history, we will clearly understand that China has developed from a poor and weak country to the second largest economy, but through the efforts of its people and the efforts of the entire nation to maintain peace. History has created these stories, and history will continue to do so.

GT: You have visited Shenzhen twice and have praised the "Shenzhen speed." The capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh, has long been a sister city with Shenzhen. Most of the ongoing projects in Cambodia's largest economic zone - the Sihanoukville Special Economy Zone (SSEZ) - are also invested by Chinese companies. In recent years, many livelihood projects under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism have brought new development opportunities to the local people. How do these practices reflect the concept in this book of "taking actions that will win their heart and support?"

Chea: There is an ancient Chinese saying: "It is better to teach a man to fish than to give him a fish." The practice of the Chinese approach in Cambodia has always embodied the wisdom of "teaching a man to fish." The Belt and Road Initiative is a vivid practice of China supporting Cambodia's socio-economic development, especially through the successful construction of the SSEZ, which draws on Shenzhen's experience and has directly or indirectly improved the living standards of the Cambodian people. This is vividly illustrated in the book: "The programs of development will be open and inclusive, not exclusive. They will be a real chorus comprising all countries along the routes, not a solo for China itself."

A Cambodian proverb says, "Where there is a road, there is hope." In May 2024, Cambodian government announced the naming of a ring road encircling parts of the capital Phnom Penh as "Xi Jinping Boulevard" to express gratitude for the historic contribution the Chinese president has made to promoting Cambodia's development. We can clearly perceive that, under the care and promotion of the leaders of both countries, the people of the two nations are moving toward the "road of hope."

SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED