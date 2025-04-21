The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
TSC President Meets Director of African Affairs at British Foreign Office
TSC President Receives Official Invitation to Visit Egypt
Agar sends message to Kenyan Members of Parliament
MFA denounces international silence on RSF militia crimes against IDPs in Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps
Sudanese demonstrate in London against the London conference and the violations committed by RSF militia and its supporters
Jabir chairs meeting of networking and import and export control committees at ports and airports
Electricity Company: High loads behind repeated power outages in Red Sea State
Soldiers of RSF Militia in North Darfur State Suffer from Food Supply Shortage
In a meeting with AUC Deputy Chairperson, Ambassador Al-Zein: AU lacked positive initiative during Sudan war
Al-Aiser to UAE: You will not influence Sudanese people's choices on self-determination.. Enough interference and insolence
The National People's Initiative calls for a mass march in Portsudan on Sunday
Solicitor General at Justice Ministry: Sudan's Case Against UAE Is in the Interest of the Whole World
Aiser pays tribute to Qatar on its return as first diplomatic mission to Khartoum
Foreign Ministry welcomes Security Council's strong condemnation of RSF militia for its repeated attacks on Zamzam and Abu Shouk IDPs
Undersecretary of Justice Ministry Reveals Procedures for Filing Sudan's Complaint Against UAE
Justice Minister: We have requested ICJ to compel UAE to immediately cease its support for RSF rebel militia
Russian and Sudanese oil companies sign memorandum of understanding in Portsudan
Finance Minister Welcomes Interest of Russian Companies to Invest in Sudan
