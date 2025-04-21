The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-21 02:15:47
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) PortSudan(Sudanow)

TSC President Meets Director of African Affairs at British Foreign Office

TSC President Receives Official Invitation to Visit Egypt

Agar sends message to Kenyan Members of Parliament

MFA denounces international silence on RSF militia crimes against IDPs in Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps


Sudanese demonstrate in London against the London conference and the violations committed by RSF militia and its supporters


Jabir chairs meeting of networking and import and export control committees at ports and airports


Electricity Company: High loads behind repeated power outages in Red Sea State

Soldiers of RSF Militia in North Darfur State Suffer from Food Supply Shortage


In a meeting with AUC Deputy Chairperson, Ambassador Al-Zein: AU lacked positive initiative during Sudan war

Al-Aiser to UAE: You will not influence Sudanese people's choices on self-determination.. Enough interference and insolence

The National People's Initiative calls for a mass march in Portsudan on Sunday


Solicitor General at Justice Ministry: Sudan's Case Against UAE Is in the Interest of the Whole World


Aiser pays tribute to Qatar on its return as first diplomatic mission to Khartoum

Foreign Ministry welcomes Security Council's strong condemnation of RSF militia for its repeated attacks on Zamzam and Abu Shouk IDPs


Undersecretary of Justice Ministry Reveals Procedures for Filing Sudan's Complaint Against UAE


Justice Minister: We have requested ICJ to compel UAE to immediately cease its support for RSF rebel militia


Russian and Sudanese oil companies sign memorandum of understanding in Portsudan


Finance Minister Welcomes Interest of Russian Companies to Invest in Sudan

