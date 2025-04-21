Process Insights Unveils The Lab NIR-O: A High-Precision NIR Spectroscopy Breakthrough

GUIDED WAVE Lab NIR-O Benchtop Analyzer from Process Insights

Process Insights Launches the GUIDED WAVE Lab NIR-O: Advanced NIR Spectroscopy for Unmatched Precision

- Luca Marinelli

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Process Insights, a global leader in industrial process monitoring solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the GUIDED WAVETM Lab NIR-OTM Benchtop Analyzer. Designed for high-precision near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy, this cutting-edge benchtop analyzer delivers laboratory-grade accuracy for chemical, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical applications.

The Lab NIR-O Benchtop Analyzer brings the power of fiber-optic-based NIR spectroscopy to the lab, enabling real-time, non-destructive analysis of liquids, solids, and gases. With its robust design, intuitive software, and superior spectral performance, the Lab NIR-O provides unmatched reliability for research, quality control, and process development. Go to Product Page.

Key Features & Benefits:

.High-Resolution Spectral Analysis – Delivers precise, repeatable measurements for critical process insights.

.Fully compatible with the proven Online Process NIR-O including model transfer.

.Ideal for chemical, pharmaceutical, polymer, and Petrochemical industries for grab sample testing.

.Compact & User-Friendly Design – Optimized for ease of use in laboratory environments.

.Combines the precision of laboratory spectroscopy with the ruggedness required for industrial applications.

.Eliminates the need for time-consuming wet chemistry, reducing sample prep and waste.

.Enables flexible, multi-point measurements without moving samples to a centralized lab.

.Reduces production downtime and enhances efficiency by providing immediate spectral data for process adjustments.

.Compatible with laboratory and industrial software, ensuring easy data collection and analysis.

“We are excited to introduce the Lab NIR-O Benchtop Analyzer, bringing our proven NIR spectroscopy technology to laboratory settings,” said Luca Marinelli, Vice President Global Sales at Process Insights.“This system empowers scientists and engineers with real-time, high-quality data to optimize processes, improve efficiency, and ensure product quality.”

The Lab NIR-O Benchtop Analyzer is designed for professionals who need fast, reliable, and cost-effective spectroscopy in a user-friendly package. It's ideal for:

.Chemical & Petrochemical Plants – Optimizes reaction monitoring and quality assurance.

.Polymer & Coatings Industries – Provides real-time composition analysis for production efficiency.

.Research & Development Labs – Accelerates innovation with quick, accurate spectral analysis.

The GUIDED WAVE Lab NIR-O Benchtop Analyzer is now available for order. For more information, visit or contact us at ....

About Process Insights

Process Insights is a leading provider of analytical instrumentation and solutions for industrial process monitoring and control. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Process Insights delivers technologies that enhance safety, efficiency, and compliance across various industries worldwide.

