ICMEI Welcomes Armenian Delegation At Marwah Studios To Strengthen Bilateral Cultural Ties
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in association with the Indo Armenia Film and Cultural Forum, extended a warm welcome to a distinguished delegation from Armenia at Marwah Studios, led by Ms. Nvard Chalikyan of the Applied Policy Research Institute, Armenia.
The visit marked a significant step towards enhancing cultural, cinematic, and media cooperation between India and Armenia.
During the interaction, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of ICMEI, expressed a strong commitment to working collaboratively with Armenian film, media, art, and cultural organizations. He briefed Ms. Chalikyan on ICMEI's ongoing initiatives in partnership with the Embassy of Armenia in India, including international festivals focusing on film, journalism, fashion, and literature.
“Art and culture form the backbone of diplomacy,” said Dr. Marwah.“Through collaborative projects, we aim to build lasting bridges between India and Armenia.”
In response, Nvard Chalikyan appreciated the efforts of ICMEI and promised her full support in promoting mutual cultural objectives through sustained engagement and collaboration. She was accompanied by Dr. Abhinav Pandya
As a gesture of friendship and partnership, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Ms. Chalikyan with the prestigious membership of the Indo Armenia Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI.
The meeting concluded with optimism and a shared vision of deepening cultural ties between the two nations.
