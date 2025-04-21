Award-Winning Local Artist Mark Parmelee To Host Summer Watercolor Workshop Series

- Katie Hornor

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Local artist and award-winning watercolorist Mark Parmelee will lead a three-part public art workshop series this summer at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, offering residents a chance to explore the fundamentals and techniques of watercolor painting.

The Watercolor Workshop Series will be held on the second Saturday of May, June, and July, with each session focusing on a different skill level. Organized in collaboration with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation , the workshops are open to all experience levels and will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Workshop Schedule:

May 10: Beginning with Watercolor – Introductory techniques for first-time painters.

June 14: Watercolor Made Easy – Color theory, mixing, and creating vibrant compositions.

July 12: Diving Deeper into Watercolor – Advanced methods and developing personal style.

Registration and fee info available at .

Parmelee, known for his luminous landscapes and calming compositions, brings decades of artistic experience to his teaching. His work has received both local and international recognition for its technical excellence and emotional depth.

In addition to teaching, Parmelee is a regular exhibitor at Art in the Park, Fredericksburg's longstanding outdoor arts event held on the first and third Saturdays from May through October. His work will be available for viewing and purchase alongside dozens of regional artists.

Parmelee will also present a solo exhibition titled“Fredericksburg and Beyond” at Brush Strokes Gallery , June 5–30, 2025. The exhibit features original watercolor paintings capturing both urban and rural scenes of Fredericksburg and surrounding regions.

An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, June 6 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the gallery, located at 824 Caroline Street in downtown Fredericksburg. Admission is free and open to the public.

About the Artist: Mark Parmelee is an internationally recognized watercolorist celebrated for his ethereal landscapes and exceptional mastery of light and color. His paintings invite viewers into peaceful, soul-stirring scenes that reflect the quiet beauty of both urban and natural environments.

Brenda Parmelee

Smaller Living Huge Life

+1 540-424-8987

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.