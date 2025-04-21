Poolking To Unveil Innovative Filtration Tech At Canton Fair And Asia Pool & Spa Expo

Global industry leader to spotlight upgraded valves and intelligent manufacturing solutions at key international events

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the global demand for wellness and water-based leisure continues to grow, Poolking is gearing up to showcase its latest advancements in swimming pool technology at two of the industry's most important exhibitions: the 137th Canton Fair and the Asia Pool & SPA Expo.Poolking, a leader in pool filtration solutions for over 20 years, will join global innovators and buyers at the Canton Fair from April 23–27 at Booth E39, Hall 11.1, and again at the Asia Pool & SPA Expo from May 10–12 at Booth T101. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, the company plans to unveil next-generation upgrades that reflect its continued investment in intelligent manufacturing and customer-focused design.With rising global awareness of health and sustainable living, the swimming pool industry is experiencing a new wave of growth. Poolking is meeting that moment with upgraded technology that prioritizes clarity, durability, and user experience.At this year's shows, Poolking will debut its fully upgraded multi-directional valve, now featuring a transparent tooth head design. This improvement offers users a clearer visual of the filtration process in action while maintaining strong sealing performance and enhanced durability. Made from high-quality transparent materials, the new valve head reflects Poolking's ongoing dedication to both innovation and user-friendly design.Also on display will be Poolking's gel coat tanks with a newly designed three-feet base-a product already generating excitement among returning clients. At last year's expo, a Central Asian customer placed an order for over 400 units on the spot, citing the tank's efficiency and visual appeal.With a 60,000-square-meter smart production base in Guangdong and a rigorous, high-efficiency manufacturing system that includes CNC wire winding machines and automated drilling technology, Poolking ensures consistent quality and timely delivery. The company holds ISO and CE certifications and has been recognized as a national high-tech enterprise.Poolking's reach now spans over 70 countries and regions with more than 40 strategic partnerships worldwide. A longtime customer from Dubai praised the brand's advanced production capabilities and fast shipping, while a European client highlighted the durability and material quality of Poolking's filters.Visitors to the Canton Fair and Asia Pool & SPA Expo can expect a hands-on experience with Poolking's most recent advancements and a firsthand look at the company's commitment to shaping the future of water treatment technology."We're excited to reconnect with loyal customers and meet new partners who share our vision for intelligent, sustainable pool solutions,” said a Poolking representative.“These expos are more than showcases-they're a space to build the future of the industry together.”Visit Poolking at Booth E39, Hall 11.1 from April 23–27, and at Booth T101 from May 10–12 or for more information.

