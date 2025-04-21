Piastri Secures Win At Saudi Arabian GP
Lando Norris managed to climb to fourth place after crashing out in qualifications and starting the race in 10th.
After five GPs, Norris is at the head of the driver leaderboard, followed by Piastri and Verstappen. The next race will take place in Miami on May 4.
Full race result:
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Max Verstappen +2.672
3. Charles Leclerc +7.684
4. Lando Norris +9.034
5. George Russell +26.027
6. Kimi Antonelli +34.486
7. Lewis Hamilton +37.890
8. Carlos Sainz +1:04.462
9. Alex Albon +1:05.122
10. Isack Hadjar +1:07.091
