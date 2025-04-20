DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Rocket Lab USA

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in Rocket Lab between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, April 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RKLB) and reminds investors of the April 28, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company's plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab's Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron's only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Rocket Lab“has materially misled investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025.” The report revealed that the Company's plans for three barge landing tests, which were originally scheduled to occur in a window between September 2024 and March 2025, had been pushed back to a window beginning in September 2025 and could occur as late as March 2026. The report further revealed significant delays in preparing the Company's launch pad, including a potable water problem not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which would delay launch further. The report also alleged that Company's only Neutron contract so far is with an“unreliable startup” named E-Space which is described as“risk item.” The report further alleged this“contract is not a full-price deal, contrary to what Rocket Lab has said.”

On this news, Rocket Lab's stock price fell $2.21, or 9.8%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

