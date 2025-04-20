403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Condemns Israeli Settlers' Calls For Bombing Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 20 (KUNA) -- The UAE deplored, in the strongest terms, on Sunday extremist calls by Israeli settler organizations for bombing Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed UAE's strong condemnation of Israeli occupation forces' violations against Christians in Jerusalem during Holy Saturday that include preventing reaching churches and physical assaults.
The Ministry cautioned against serious consequences of these repressive practices that threaten further tension and escalation in the region.
The Ministry renewed UAE's unwavering position on the need of providing full protection for Muslim and Christian sanctities, and stopping serious and provocative breaches in Al-Haram Al-Sharif.
In addition, it stressed the need of respecting Jordan's role in in the custodianship of the holy sites and endowments, in accordance with international law and the established historical status quo, it noted.
It showed UAE's full solidarity with Jordan and support for all measures taken to maintain the holy sites, the statement pointed out. (end)
fs
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed UAE's strong condemnation of Israeli occupation forces' violations against Christians in Jerusalem during Holy Saturday that include preventing reaching churches and physical assaults.
The Ministry cautioned against serious consequences of these repressive practices that threaten further tension and escalation in the region.
The Ministry renewed UAE's unwavering position on the need of providing full protection for Muslim and Christian sanctities, and stopping serious and provocative breaches in Al-Haram Al-Sharif.
In addition, it stressed the need of respecting Jordan's role in in the custodianship of the holy sites and endowments, in accordance with international law and the established historical status quo, it noted.
It showed UAE's full solidarity with Jordan and support for all measures taken to maintain the holy sites, the statement pointed out. (end)
fs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment