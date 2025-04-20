403
UN: Recent Attacks In North Darfur Caused Massive Displacement Of Population
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, April 20 (KUNA) -- United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami stated Sunday that the recent attacks in North Sudan have caused mass displacement of people.
"The current mass displacement - particularly from Zamzam, Abu Shouk, and other displaced camps - has pushed an estimated 400,000-450,000 people toward Tawila, areas surrounding Jebel Marra, and further," Salami said in a statement.
"These population movements are increasingly fluid, unpredictable, and fueled by ongoing hostilities and fears of a broader offensive on El Fasher."
She warned that the situation is further compounded by rising levels of food insecurity, with displaced populations increasingly cut off from supply chains and assistance, placing them at heightened risk of epidemic outbreaks, malnutrition and famine.
Salami laid it bare that the scale and gravity of reported violations, including direct attacks on IDPs and humanitarian personnel, are unacceptable.
"Civilians must never be a target. Forced displacement must never be a precondition for accessing life-saving aid," she stressed. (end)
