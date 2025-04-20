Xendex Unveils All-In-One Decentralized Exchange With Lending & Borrowing Functionality On XRP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Australia, April 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex is set to Launch as the Strategic Hidden Road Acquisition by Ripple founders signals XRP price surge.

The recent news of Hidden Road being acquired by the Ripple's founding stakeholder has sent a wave of renewed excitement and hope to the Ripple community.

A new all-in-one Dex being developed on XRP is ready to harness this momentum and transform how users engage with decentralized finance on the XRP Ledger.









Introducing XenDex , the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built on XRP to offer not only high-speed asset trading, but also non-custodial lending and borrowing options along with AI copy trading, all within a secure, community-driven ecosystem.

XenDex introduces features which XRP has never seen before; seamlessly combining the power of automation, lending protocols, AI powered copy trading, staking, and cross-chain potential.

Key features of XenDex include:



Lending and Borrowing : Use your assets as collateral to access liquidity or lend to earn passive yield.

AI-Powered Copy Trading : Let smart systems automatically mimic the trades of successful investors in real time.

Spot and Perpetual Trading : Fast, frictionless token swaps via a built-in AMM model.

Liquidity Farming & Staking : Earn rewards by providing liquidity or locking up $XDX.

DAO Governance : Every $XDX holder gets a say in platform upgrades, funding proposals, and ecosystem development. Future Interoperability : Cross-chain compatibility for Cardano, Ethereum, BNB Chain, and more in the pipeline.

Token Details and Tokenomics

The XenDex token sale will begin soon, giving early supporters the chance to acquire the native utility token $XDX before public exchange listings begin right after token sale.

Token Information:



Token Ticker: $XDX

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 XDX Presale Allocation: 300,000,000 XDX



Holders of $XDX will enjoy governance rights, staking rewards, reduced platform fees, airdrops, and other premium benefits.

Ripple's recent acquisition of Hidden Road is a powerful signal to the broader market: XRP is entering its next evolutionary phase, with increased institutional involvement, liquidity expansion, and enterprise-focused infrastructure.

“We built XenDex because the XRP Ledger needed more than just speed, it needed a full ecosystem,” said a core team member. He continued,“From AI trading to community governance and lending, XenDex is the DeFi engine XRP deserves.”

XenDex smart contracts are undergoing extensive auditing to ensure safety and transparency. The XenDex platform is fully non-custodial and will integrate community governance via on-chain voting. Early adopters will benefit from airdrops, staking bonuses, etc.

With a roadmap that includes cross-chain token bridges, Launchpad, etc. XenDex is built not just for today, but for the XRP future.

Join the presale on April 22nd and secure your spot in one of the most forward-thinking ecosystems on the XRP Ledger.

