War Update: 45 Combat Clashes Along Frontline, Battles Ongoing In Three Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Sunday, April 20, a total of 45 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops have occurred so far, with ongoing battles currently taking place in three sectors of the front. The enemy is showing the greatest activity in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , sharing operational information as of 16:00, Sunday, April 20, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders are holding the line, depleting Russian forces along the entire combat contact line and in the rear.

From Russian territory, artillery strikes were launched on Myropilske and Turya in Sumy region.

In the Lyman sector , two clashes occurred near Nadiya and Myrne.

In th e Kramatorsk sector , Russians attacked four times near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora. One battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk secto r, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , 20 clashes of varying intensity have occurred today near Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Rozlyv. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russians made two advance attempts near Skudne and Odradne.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russian forces attempted three times to advance toward Ukrainian positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, but were repelled.

In Russia's Kursk region , Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling three enemy attacks. A total of 12 clashes have been recorded there so far today. Since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have carried out 100 artillery strikes in the area, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

No offensive actions were recorded in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Siversk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovske sectors .

As reported by Ukrinform, following the morning briefing by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Zelensky noted that Russia is attempting to create the general impression of a ceasefire, but in some areas, it is continuing to make isolated attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Easter ceasefire on April 19.