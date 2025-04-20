Russian Forces Violated Ceasefire Over 2,000 Times Since Start Of Day Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has violated the ceasefire declared by Vladimir Putin more than 2,000 times.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook , citing a report received from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

As of 20:00 on Sunday, April 20, Russian forces had stormed Ukrainian positions 67 times across various front-line sectors, with the highest concentration of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

Additionally, Russian troops launched 1,355 shelling attacks, 713 of which involved the use of heavy weaponry. FPV drones were deployed 673 times.

refuses to extend Easter truc

“In practice, across all main frontline directions, Russia has failed to uphold its own promise of ceasefire. And almost an entire day wasn't enough for Russia to respond to our Ukrainian proposal for a full ceasefire – starting now, from Easter, and lasting 30 days,” Zelensky stated.

At the same time, the head of the state noted that there were no air raid alerts today.

“Hence, this is a format of ceasefire that has been achieved and that is the easiest to extend. Ukraine proposes to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension. If Russia does not agree to such a step, it will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war,” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, April 19, Putin announced a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine for Easter.