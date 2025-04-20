Labour Minister Chairs 'Roadmap Session World Summit On Social Development' In Cairo

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour, chaired the session on the Roadmap for the Second World Summit on Social Development, held today in Cairo alongside the 51st Arab Labour Conference.

The session was attended by Their Excellencies and Honourable, Ministers of Labour, as well as representatives from the International Labour Organization and the Executive Council of Labour and Social Affairs Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The session focused on the upcoming Second World Summit on Social Development 2025, scheduled for 4-6 November in Doha. The Summit aims to advance inclusive social development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In his remarks, HE Minister Al Marri emphasised that the 2025 World Social Summit represents a historic opportunity to reaffirm the international community's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. He highlighted the need for a renewed global social contract that adapts to rapid transformations amidst geopolitical challenges, climate change, and technological advancements.

His Excellency also noted that the State of Qatar has proactively collaborated with partners in the United Nations system, civil society organisations, and the tripartite partners to contribute to the Summit's success. This includes efforts in technical and political preparations, as well as fostering dialogue with regional and international partners to ensure fair and inclusive representation of diverse perspectives.

HE Minister Al Marri stressed the importance of the Arab region playing a leading role, not only in the preparation phase but also in shaping the outcomes of the Summit. This involvement should reflect regional priorities in areas such as social justice, decent work, social protection, and building more cohesive and resilient societies.

The Minister commended the vital role of the International Labour Organization in coordinating with key stakeholders and called for enhanced tripartite dialogue to ensure the Summit's outcomes reflect the aspirations of the people.

The Second World Summit on Social Development 2025, officially named WSSD2, will take place from 4-6 November 2025 in Doha. It represents a significant global event aimed at promoting inclusive social development and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Summit will serve as a platform for governments, civil society organisations, private sector actors, trade unions, and other stakeholders to collaborate in shaping policies and strategies that foster inclusion, equality, and sustainability.