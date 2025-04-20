Coldplay's Record-Breaking Korea Visit Thrills Fans With Jokes, Collabs, Heartwarming Vibes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Korea Herald

Coldplay is currently in South Korea as part of its "Music of the Spheres" world tour, performing six shows in total. After completing three performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the band will return to the stage on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. With an estimated 50,000 attendees per show, the tour is expected to attract a combined 300,000 concertgoers -- the most ever for a foreign musical act visiting Korea.

From record-breaking attendance numbers to unexpected jokes about Korean politics, Coldplay's shows just outside Seoul have been dazzling thousands of music fans so far. The band has not only brought its signature heart-pounding sound to Korea, but also created unforgettable memories in humor, collaborations with K-pop stars and a continued commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

Presidential impeachment coincidence

During Friday's concert, front man Chris Martin cracked a joke that instantly lit up the audience, saying,“Every time Coldplay comes to South Korea, there is no president.” The crowd erupted in laughter and cheers.

Coldplay's first concert in Korea was in April 2017, shortly after the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. The band has returned to Korea eight years later, this time coincidentally following the ousting of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Martin continued,“I would like to suggest one person to be president of Korea. That is our drummer Will Champion! He is very kind, very fun, very strong. He is prepared to take on all the dictators, but be fair to all people.” The humorous yet keen joke about Korea's political landscape was met with another round of enthusiastic applause.

One of Coldplay's most popular songs,“Viva la Vida,” sings of the downfall of a king set to an uplifting melody, leading some fans on social media to nickname the group“the impeachment band.”

Sharing stage with K-pop stars

Naturally, in the home of K-pop, collaborations with local artists create unforgettable moments on stage.

On Saturday, Jin of BTS made a special appearance, joining Coldplay to perform his solo debut single“The Astronaut,” which was co-written, composed and performed by Chris Martin.

The two artists sat side-by-side at the keyboard, singing together and sharing a warm, brotherly hug on stage. The performance was especially meaningful for fans who remembered Jin and Martin singing the same song together at a Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2022, just before Jin began his military service.

Jin also joined Coldplay for their joint track with BTS,“My Universe.” While the first two shows featured BTS via videos playing on the screens during the song, Saturday's performance delighted the crowd with Jin and Martin sharing the stage.

Twice -- the opening act for all six concerts -- has also been energizing the audience with hit songs like“Dance the Night Away” and“Cheer Up.” The group has been performing a collaboration with Coldplay for“We Pray” as well, and on Friday a special version featuring Korean lyrics sung by Twice was officially released.

Race to return wristbands

A staple of Coldplay's concerts in recent years has become the dazzling sight of tens of thousands of LED wristbands glowing in sync with the music - an iconic part of the concert experience.

Staying true to their commitment to sustainability, Coldplay encourages fans to return their wristbands after the show. Collection bins are set up at exits for fans to drop off the devices, which are reused to minimize waste and energy consumption.

The band has been tracking return rates by country, and according to Coldplay's official Instagram, Friday's show in Seoul recorded a stunning 98 percent return rate. This surpasses previous No.1s: Tokyo and Helsinki at 97 percent and Hong Kong at 94 percent.

With three shows still to go, fans are now rallying on social media to push South Korea to claim the top spot. Posts encouraging concertgoers to return their wristbands are spreading online, making sustainability a community effort.