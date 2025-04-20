Crude Oil Weekly Forecast - 20/04: Slightly Higher (Chart)



WTI Crude Oil went into the weekend near the 63.500 mark before the long holiday weekend began. The price from a mid and long-term perspective looks low, but after suffering values which challenged the 55.000 level and below on the 9th of March, the higher realm now looks like a technical accomplishment.

Sentiment in WTI Crude Oil is clearly being effected by nervous conditions in the broad markets, which fear potential implications of tariffs from the U.S White House and the possibility this could trigger less demand for energy. Following this long holiday weekend WTI Crude Oil will battle tariff shadows again, but the move higher produced last week which showed that support is near the 60.000 level might be a sign some large traders are feeling a bit more optimistic about their outlooks. However, news developments will continue to be heard and day traders should brace for sudden shifts in sentiment which could be seen.

Lower Price Realm and Looking Forward

The current price in WTI Crude Oil is certainly within the lower part of its long-term track record. Any prices below the 66.000 USD level can be thought to be rather low in the commodity. Before the onslaught of selling which erupted in the first week of April due to concerns about Trump tariff policies, WTI Crude Oil was flirting with nearly 72.000 USD per barrel.

Day traders need to remain cautious in WTI Crude Oil and all commodities in the coming days, there is still a lot of dynamic influence large players could cause. Looking for higher prices in WTI Crude Oil which are not overly ambitious may feel correct, but speculators should keep their targets realistic and watch the broad markets like equity indices as a barometer. If prices climb above 64.000 USD early this week and sustain higher values this would be a sign large players are still focusing on further price recovery Price Range of WTI Crude Oil



However, for the $66.000 level to be achieved it will mean that optimistic impetus will somehow have to be triggered in WTI Crude Oil, and for the moment that still feels like it is wishful thinking.

Day traders need to look at technical charts from the past week and consider the potential that a range between 62.500 and 64.500 may be a lower trading realm which will prove durable for the moment. Yet, there is always the possibility for a change of attitudes being driven by large speculative trades, and positive rhetoric from the White House.

The current price of WTI Crude Oil is certainly within the lowest aspects of its long-term range. A look at six month and one year charts show that anything below the $66.000 level looks relatively cheap.WTI Crude Oil Weekly Outlook:Speculative price range for WTI Crude Oil is 60.500 to 66.400

WTI Crude Oil has been hit with volatility because it is one of the key commodities in the global economy. If tariff implications continue to be debated without clarity for solutions, large traders may remain nervous. However, the ability of the commodity to ebb higher on Wednesday and Thursday of last week before the long holiday weekend may indicate traders were a bit less nervous.

Day traders should watch the first handful of hours in WTI Crude Oil as it begins to trade this week to gauge behavioral sentiment. The broad markets and the energy sector remain in fragile price ranges. Although some recovery of value was demonstrated last week, conditions are not abundantly optimistic. A wagering environment may continue to hold the power in the coming days as a tendency for optimistic outlooks fights with potential calls of retaliatory actions by some nations being confronted by U.S tariffs.

