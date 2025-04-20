403
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast - 20/04: Slightly Higher (Chart)
(Daily Forex)
- WTI Crude Oil went into the weekend near the 63.500 mark before the long holiday weekend began. The price from a mid and long-term perspective looks low, but after suffering values which challenged the 55.000 level and below on the 9th of March, the higher realm now looks like a technical accomplishment. Sentiment in WTI Crude Oil is clearly being effected by nervous conditions in the broad markets, which fear potential implications of tariffs from the U.S White House and the possibility this could trigger less demand for energy. Following this long holiday weekend WTI Crude Oil will battle tariff shadows again, but the move higher produced last week which showed that support is near the 60.000 level might be a sign some large traders are feeling a bit more optimistic about their outlooks. However, news developments will continue to be heard and day traders should brace for sudden shifts in sentiment which could be seen.
- However, for the $66.000 level to be achieved it will mean that optimistic impetus will somehow have to be triggered in WTI Crude Oil, and for the moment that still feels like it is wishful thinking. Day traders need to look at technical charts from the past week and consider the potential that a range between 62.500 and 64.500 may be a lower trading realm which will prove durable for the moment. Yet, there is always the possibility for a change of attitudes being driven by large speculative trades, and positive rhetoric from the White House.
