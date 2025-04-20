Princess Basma Says New JNCW Law Milestone For Women's Rights In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma, president of the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW), on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Commission's Council, describing the recent adoption of a new law governing the JNCW as a“milestone” in advancing women's rights in Jordan.

In her address to council members, Princess Basma said the legislation represents a pivotal step in both the institutional development of the Commission and the broader progress of Jordanian women, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She emphasised that the law aligns with the Kingdom's national modernisation vision and will play a key role in enhancing women's participation in political, economic and social spheres.

“This law reflects a clear vision of women's essential contribution to national development,” the Princess said. She also commended the cooperative efforts between the Commission and various stakeholders that led to the law's approval.

Minister of Social Development and Head of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, Wafa Bani Mustafa, reaffirmed the government's commitment to working closely with the JNCW to empower women and expand their role across society.

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdulmunim Oudat said the law embodies the political will to integrate women, youth, and all segments of society into Jordan's broader modernisation and development efforts.

JNCW Secretary General Maha Ali presented the Commission's 2024 Annual Performance Report, highlighting key achievements and outlining strategic priorities for 2025. These include a focus on legislative advocacy, economic and political empowerment, and public awareness initiatives.

Ali also shared preliminary findings from a mid-term evaluation of the National Strategy for Women 2020–2025, aimed at assessing the impact of current efforts and informing future initiatives.