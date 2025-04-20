Jordan Customs Foils Cigarette Smuggling Attempt At Al-Karamah Border

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 20 (Petra) -- Jordan Customs personnel, in coordination with security agencies, have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2,389 cartons of cigarettes at the Al-Karamah border crossing.In a statement issued Sunday, the department said that the contraband was discovered during a thorough inspection of a refrigerated freight truck driven by an Arab national arriving from a neighboring country. Upon inspection, concealed compartments were found inside the vehicle, specially modified for smuggling purposes. The hidden stash of cigarettes was seized, and legal procedures were taken in accordance with established regulations.The Customs Department emphasized that smuggling in all its forms poses serious risks to public health and safety, as such goods are not subject to oversight by the relevant authorities and do not comply with Jordanian standards and specifications. Additionally, the evasion of customs duties constitutes a legal violation and undermines fair market competition.The department urged citizens to report any suspected smuggling activities that may harm the national economy by calling the toll-free number 105, assuring that all reports are handled with complete confidentiality.