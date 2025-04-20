Laghman's Alingar Residents Want Proper Bridge Over River

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MEHTARLAM (Pajhwok): Residents of 12 villages in the Alingar district of eastern Laghman province are urgently calling for construction of a proper bridge over the Alingar River.

Currently, they rely on a makeshift wooden bridge, which is frequently washed away during high water levels, forcing them to walk for two hours to reach the main road in Mehtarlam, the provincial capital.

Maulvi Obaid-ur-Rahman Khalil, head of 16 community councils in the Qala-i-Njeel area, told Pajhwok Afghan News that around 12 villages-home to thousands of families-faced serious challenges due to the absence of a proper bridge.

He said:“We, the residents of Karandali, Kuz Karandali, Gurkori, Baraghandi, Kasigar Njeel, Patkana, Shaikhanwata, Kuz Kota, Bara Kota, Gulota, Njeel Khas, and Tameen, rely on a wooden bridge for our daily needs. But every spring, rising water levels destroy it, and we are forced to walk for two hours via an alternative route to reach the city.”

Similarly, Mudir Aminullah Tawfiq, another tribal elder from the area, said they faced numerous financial, human, and social challenges each year due to the river and the lack of a permanent bridge.

“Every time when the water rises, the bridge collapses. As a result, students cannot attend school for months. We strongly urge the current government to build a proper bridge,” he said.

Malak Ali Ahmad, a tribal elder from Kotan Njeel, said they must guide their children hand-in-hand on the wooden bridge every morning and afternoon to prevent them from falling into the river.

“Just last year, two schoolchildren fell from the bridge into the river. Despite all efforts, only their bodies were recovered. We earnestly request the government and national and international donors to fully support the construction of a permanent bridge,” he added.

Meanwhile, local officials acknowledge the issue and pledge to raise it with higher authorities and aid agencies.

Qari Abdul Qaher Mutawakil, the administrative chief of Alingar district, said he recognised the seriousness of the problem and would share the matter with provincial officials.

Eng. Abdul Samad Sadat, Director of General Programmes at the Department of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, said they were actively seeking support from charitable and donor organisations to address the issue and construct the bridge.

Residents of Qala-i-Njeel had initiated the construction of a bridge at their own expense two years ago, but only 10 percent of the work could be completed, and the project has since been stalled.

