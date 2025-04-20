Work On Changing Mindsets, Avoid Force, Hanafi Tells Officials

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Vice and Virtue and Complaints hearing has instructed the ministry officials to work on building mindsets and avoid using force and coercion.

Sheikh Mohammad Khalid Al-Hanafi told a meeting in Kabul on Sunday that to better implement the latest decree of the Leader of the Islamic Emirate to prevent bad customs, work should be done to change the mindset of the community.

He added:“Today, we are in power, everything you do works, including whipping and slapping, but this cannot last. Let us reform society in a way that tomorrow everyone wears caps without being told because their minds have been formed, and if you and I force it, it may not last.”

He said one who shaved people's beards and took money from them, his income was not legitimate.

In his speech, he said Sharia was the standard and they should advise the people on good morals.

He also said justice and fairness were characteristics of the Islamic system and that officials were obliged to take into account all the rights and needs of all residents of the Islamic society, even non-Muslims.

According to him, no work has been done to protect the Sharia rights of Afghan women in the past few decades, but today all actions that violated their Sharia rights were being prevented.

He said the good of society was embedded in the decrees of the leadership of the Islamic Emirates.“So it is necessary to prevent bad customs during celebrations, weddings, condolences and Hajj ceremonies.”

About women's hijab, he said:“Now we and you walk in the markets, we see women have covered their faces. If their hairs are visible, it is your duty to cover the hair of these sisters and mothers and not listen to anyone, only Allah, His Messenger and your system.”

He asked the ministry officials not to use mobile phones during their work hours and not to attend anyone's parties as guests.

ma