Under-20 National Wrestling Championship Begins In Kota

MENAFN - IANS) Kota, April 20 (IANS) The Under-20 National Wrestling Championship is being organized by the Rajasthan State Wrestling Association under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India. The event is being held at the Raghurai Indoor Sports Complex in Kota from April 20 to 22, 2025.

The championship was officially inaugurated by the Hon'ble Speaker of Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, during a grand opening ceremony attended by senior officials, coaches, athletes, and an enthusiastic crowd.

The first day of the competition witnessed intense matches across multiple weight categories. In the Free Style category, Delhi emerged strong with Ankush and Sagar securing gold medals in the 57 Kg and 70 Kg categories respectively. Haryana's Sachin clinched gold in the 86 Kg category, while Jaspooran from Punjab topped the 125 Kg category. The silver and bronze medals were shared among wrestlers from states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), reflecting a competitive and balanced field.

In Greco Roman Style, Haryana continued to dominate with Suraj and Akash winning gold in the 60 Kg and 72 Kg categories, respectively. Delhi's Naman grabbed the gold in the 97 Kg weight class, while other podium finishes were secured by athletes from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan.

Women's Wrestling also showcased promising talent. Haryana led the tally with Reena and Priya bagging gold in the 55 Kg and 76 Kg categories, while Pragati from Maharashtra won the 62 Kg gold. Silver and bronze medals were distributed among wrestlers from states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Chandigarh, highlighting the depth of women's wrestling across regions.

The championship will continue on April 21 with further matches in Free Style, Greco Roman, and Women's Wrestling categories. As a key event for spotting young talent, the Under-20 Nationals play an essential role in shaping the future of Indian wrestling.