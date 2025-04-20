Community Weddings Promote Unity: Gujarat CM

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 20 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Sunday that community weddings promote unity in society.

“Community weddings promote unity within society. Such weddings also provide financial relief to families,” said the Chief Minister while attending a mass wedding ceremony organised by the Rabari community in Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister also presented gifts to the brides as part of the 'Kanyadaan' (a traditional wedding ritual of gifting the bride).

The mass wedding, organised by the family of Jayrambhai Motibhai Desai of the Surpura Rabari community, saw a total of 16 couples tying the knot.

The event was attended by Mahant Jayramgiri Bapu of Valinath Dham, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, Rajya Sabha MP Babubhai Desai, MP Mayank Nayak, MLAs Harshad Patel, Jitubhai Patel, Mavjibhai Desai, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, and Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani.

Several saints, community leaders, and a large gathering of people from the Rabari community also attended the ceremony.

The Rabari community is a prominent pastoral and nomadic group primarily of Gujarat, with significant populations in districts such as Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, and parts of Saurashtra.

Traditionally known as cattle herders and camel breeders, the Rabaris have a deep-rooted cultural and spiritual connection with the land and livestock economy.

While exact population figures vary, estimates suggest that the Rabari community in Gujarat numbers in the lakhs, making them a substantial social group, particularly in rural areas.

They are classified under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Gujarat, giving them access to affirmative action benefits in education and employment.

Socially active and cohesive, the community often organises mass weddings, spiritual gatherings, and cultural events to foster unity and support among members.

Their traditional councils (panchs) continue to play an advisory role in resolving internal matters and upholding community values.

Politically, the Rabaris hold influence in certain regions, especially in North Gujarat, where their population is more concentrated.