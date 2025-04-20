PL: Sarabia Free-Kick Earns Wolves Historic Fifth Consecutive Victory With 1-0 Win Vs Man United

MENAFN - IANS) Wolverhampton, April 20 (IANS) Pablo Sarabia's sublime free-kick fired Wolves to a historic 1–0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, securing a fifth consecutive top-flight victory for the first time since 1970 and completing a league double over United for the first time in 44 years.

In a match short on clear chances, Sarabia's moment of magic broke the deadlock with 13 minutes remaining. The Spaniard, who had impressed off the bench against Ipswich earlier this month, once again proved decisive after being introduced in the second half. When Matheus Cunha was dragged down by Christian Eriksen just outside the box, Sarabia stepped up and curled a picture-perfect free-kick over the wall and into the top corner beyond a helpless Andre Onana.

It capped off a resilient and disciplined display by Vitor Pereira's side, who continued to defy the odds in their battle against relegation. The win lifts Wolves to 15th in the Premier League table and adds to a growing sense of belief and momentum under the new manager.

The first half was largely uneventful, with both sides struggling to create meaningful chances. Wolves' only attempt came from Nelson Semedo, whose wild effort flew into the Stretford End. United, meanwhile, came closest through a well-struck Eriksen free-kick, which stand-in keeper Dan Bentley dealt with confidently after replacing the injured Jose Sa moments before kickoff.

The introduction of Bruno Fernandes in the second half did give United a spark, and he came close twice, while Alejandro Garnacho remained a persistent threat on the flanks. However, United's profligacy in front of goal continued, with Fernandes and Mason Mount both squandering late chances.

Wolves could have doubled their lead late on, but Rodrigo Gomes failed to find Sarabia after a brilliant Cunha pass.