Case Registered Against Doctor For Assaulting Elderly Man In MP Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 20 (IANS) The police have filed a case against Dr Rajesh Mishra and another individual for allegedly assaulting and dragging a 77-year-old man at Chhatarpur District Hospital.

The elderly man was reportedly in the patients' queue to seek treatment for his wife's medical condition.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police, Agam Jain, confirmed that the case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 296 (3) (5), and 351 (3) of the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita). The matter is currently under investigation at the Kotwali Police Station in the district.

Jain stated that the action was initiated after a video surfaced on various media platforms, showing the doctor assaulting and dragging the elderly man within the hospital premises. If punished, the doctor and the other offender will stay in jail for a very long time.

District Collector Parth Jaiswal has recommended strict disciplinary action against Dr Rajesh Mishra, an orthopaedic specialist and a contractual employee under the National Health Mission. Jaiswal had previously issued a notice to Civil Surgeon Dr G.L. Ahirwar to investigate the incident, but he reportedly showed“no interest” in addressing the matter. Consequently, the collector issued a show-cause notice, demanding an explanation from Dr Ahirwar.

In his notice, Jaiswal stated that the viral video serves as evidence of Dr Mishra's misconduct, including beating and dragging Uddhavlal Joshi out of the hospital on April 17, 2025. He emphasised the need for stern disciplinary action.

Additionally, Mission Director Dr Saloni Sidana issued a notice to Dr Mishra, demanding a response within 24 hours, warning of termination for grave misconduct.

The video, which captured the shocking incident, has sparked widespread outrage.

Reports suggest that the altercation began when the elderly man questioned the doctor about his delayed arrival on duty. The footage shows the doctor hitting the man and dragging him to the hospital's police post.

A senior police official earlier confirmed to IANS that an investigation is ongoing, with plans to interrogate the doctor and file a formal FIR.

Uddhavlal Joshi, who was seeking treatment for his wife's stomach nerve issue, alleged that the doctor slapped him near his ear, manhandled him, and forcibly dragged him to the hospital's police post after an argument.

Congress leader Jitu Patwari shared the video on social media, accusing the hospital staff of brutality and demanding accountability from the state government.