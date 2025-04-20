‘One Nation, One Election’ Will Empower Voters, Save Resources: Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 20 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that frequent elections throughout the year hinder development work, waste financial resources, and disrupt normal life.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a discussion on 'One Nation, One Election (ONOE), organised by the BJP Tripura Pradesh Legal Cell, emphasised that if 'One Nation, One Election' is implemented, then voters can exercise their democratic rights properly.

“To make the democratic process more citizen-friendly and development-oriented, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the ONOE Bill in Parliament,” said Saha, also former Tripura state BJP President.

Saying that PM Modi is taking one decision after another and he fulfils it, the Chief Minister told the gathering that in the case of Triple Talaq, people witnessed many“crocodile tears” criticising it, but PM Modi scrapped it.

“Many said it would create riots, but nothing happened. We have only one himmatwala and a true leader - Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since independence, we have had two true leaders -- Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now PM Modi,” he said.

Saha said that many have spoken about Waqf.“But what have they done? They can occupy any land whenever they want illegally. They occupy government lands too, claiming it as Waqf land, which we were not aware of,” he said.

He added that some people are trying to create issues, but the Waqf Act is the need of the hour.

“Three criminal laws were also enacted, and now anyone can go to any police station and file an FIR. The ONOE is implemented in many countries, and can be implemented in India too,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that a huge amount of money and time is spent during different elections.

“If ONOE is implemented, then voters can implement their rights properly. Even during normal elections, development work is hampered, along with education, as maximum manpower is taken from the education department. We must support it,” he added.

BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP's state assembly Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, state party Vice-President Subal Bhowmik and Social activist Ashok Sinha were present on the occasion.