IPL 2025: We Did Not Bat Well Enough, Says Ponting After Loss Against RCB

New Chandigarh, April 20 (IANS) Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that his side didn't bat well on a surface which had a lot potential than the total posted by the home team against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lose the game by seven wickets at the new PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

After being asked to bat, openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh gave PBKS a brisk start. But the middle-order failed to capitalise and the hosts posted a modest total of 157/6 in 20 overs.

With Virat Kohli playing an unbeaten 73-run knock off 54 balls, RCB managed to chase down the total with seven balls to spare and won the match by seven wickets. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ponting admitted his side was not good enough with the bat.

“We did not bat well enough. That is the bottom line in this game. I think the wicket was a whole lot better than 157. We had a lot of batsmen got off to a good start, but they were unable to make those big scores. That's crucial in T20 cricket. And that's what made the difference," Ponting said.

Ponting further said that losing multiple wickets hurt his side in the match. "I think at the end of the powerplay we were 1 for 62. So straight away, there you are looking at a score of 180 plus, even pushing on to 200 if your middle order bats well, but we lost wickets in clumps again tonight," he said.

Always being one to have a positive mindset, Ponting further said that his side will focus on their next challenge against Kolkata Knight Riders after a small break, and he further added that the upcoming matches will be crucial for his side.

“We have got a nice little break. After three games in about five days, the boys need that little bit of time to freshen up and time to get away and forget about this result. We will make sure we focus on our next challenge against KKR which will be a big game for us," he said.

Ponting further added,“Look, we are past the halfway mark now, we have got the five wins that we need to push on and make sure that we win a fair share of our games coming up."

Meanwhile, this was Punjab Kings final home game at the New PCA Stadium, and the franchise will play their remaining home matches in Dharamsala this season. Despite the loss, the players and the coaches took a lap around the stadium to thank the fans who made their voices heard throughout all the games at the stadium this year.

Speaking on the prospect of playing the future home games in Dharamsala, Ponting said,“First and foremost, it's a beautiful place to play. We had a four or five day training camp up there right at the start of the tournament. Normally, it's a good wicket there, the ball comes onto the bat nicely. There is a bit more pace and bounce which will suit our team. It's not a big ground, so we can expect pretty high scoring games.

"It's a little bit different this year for us. Normally it's been just the two games in Dharamsala, this year it's three. We have to make sure that it is a home ground where we win games. I am looking forward to getting up there," he signed off.

Punjab Kings will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 26. The franchise will play their next home game at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on May 4 against Lucknow Super Giants.