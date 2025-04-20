Thinca Co., Ltd. (149A.T) Reaffirms Strategic Alignment With Major Shareholder Wojciech Jakub Podobas
Thinca Co., Ltd. expresses sincere gratitude to Mr. Podobas for his continued confidence in the company's growth potential and for expanding his stake. The company remains committed to further accelerating its business development to meet the expectations of its shareholders and investors.
Meeting with Major Shareholder Mr. Podobas and Thinca Executives – Reaffirming Growth Potential
Mr. Podobas's comments on Thinca Co., Ltd.: "I've had several deep discussions with Thinca's leadership and was deeply impressed by their strategic focus and long-term thinking. Founder and CEO Mr. Ejiri presents a bold and inspiring vision for the future of the company, and I am proud to support it.""What stood out the most was how Team Thinca embodies Japan's 'Kaizen' spirit-executing new strategies with both discipline and agility. This combination of innovation and operational excellence, in my view, will enable Thinca to achieve strong, sustainable growth and play a central role in shaping the future of Japan's SaaS sector."
About Kaikura
Kaikura is a next-generation communication platform that consolidates interactions from various communication tools-including telephone, email, web conferencing, and SMS-into a unified interface. Regardless of the communication channel used, the system enables users to view organized communication histories for each customer, allowing all team members to provide informed responses.
Since its launch in August 2014, Kaikura has been implemented by over 2,700 companies across 5,200 locations . The platform has received numerous accolades:
-
Recognized by NTT East Japan as an official product in December 2015
Special Award, 8th Chiyoda Business Awards , February 2016
Service Category Special Award, World Business Competition 2018 , November 2018
Best Innovation Award , ASP/SaaS Division, ASPIC AI Awards 2020, November 2020
CTI Category 2023 Winter Leader , ITreview Grid Award, January 2023
Named "Good Service" and "Most Customizable" in Call Center Systems (Inbound), BOXIL SaaS AWARD Winter 2023, March 2023
For more information, users can visit the official Kaikura website:
About Thinca Co., Ltd. (149A.T)
Company Name: Thinca Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 149A.T)
President & CEO: Takahiro Ejiri
Founded: January 8, 2014
Employees: 64 (as of December 31, 2024)
Business Description: Planning, development, and operation of IT systems; development, sales, and management of cloud services; consulting on IT service utilization
Corporate Website:
Contact
PR Manager
Kanae Nishimura
Thinca Co., Ltd.
[email protected]
